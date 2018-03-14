Director Divya Khosla Kumar says she wants to focus on acting for now

An actress and director, Divya Khosla Kumar is a rare combination of both talents rolled into one in Bollywood. She says “good” acting offers are coming her way and she wants to concentrate on facing the camera as of now.

Divya, who debuted as an actress with “Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo”, has directed “Yaariyan” and “Sanam Re”. She faced the cameras last for a short film titled “Bulbul”. “After ‘Bulbul’ released, I’ve been getting very good acting offers. I am reading some of the scripts. Currently, I am open to acting, and I am just going to finalise what I am going to take up next,” Divya said.

What about her next directorial project? “I will do it, but right now I have given it a break. I am concentrating on acting since I have got a few good scripts. So I think that’s going to be the next thing,” added Divya, who is married to T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and is a mother of one.

Knowing the nuances of filmmaking, does she look into the finer details when she is acting for a project? “I think I do, because I am a perfectionist. Direction has taught me everything, even acting, as when you’re on the field, on the practical grounds, you do everything… It’s not easy to make a film… It’s very tough to make sure that the vision which starts from your mind comes alive on the screen, and to get people connected to what is there in your mind. I do look into the details, but I think all women are like that, they like to look into minute details, isn’t it,” she said, laughing.