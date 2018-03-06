Director Arjun Mukerjee introduces the “Onion Genre” with ‘3 Storeys’

Excel Entertainment and B4U Motion Picture’s upcoming film ‘3 Storeys’ is all set to introduce the audience to an all-new genre altogether named the “Onion Genre”.

Director Arjun Mukerjee coined the term as the film is a suspense thriller revealing plots like peeling layers one after the other.

Talking about the same, Arjun Mukerjee said, “I have always been fascinated by the ability of human beings to effortlessly and seamlessly wear many masks and keep changing them during the course of every day of our lives. We have different masks for our colleagues, our friends, our superiors, our subordinates, our clients, the household help, the taxi driver etc.

And then there is love – love has the power to make us shed our masks and be who we really are to those we really love – to reveal what lies beneath.

This is what really attracted me to Althea Kaushal’s script, which has three intertwined love stories, and which constantly peels away the layers …the masks…and shows people for what they really are. All one has to do is ask the question, scratch behind the surface, look into the eyes, knock on the door, – and fascinating things come tumbling out from behind the facade – sort of like an onion being peeled.”

The film presents three different stories, each one tangled between their pasts holding secrets in the present.

Based in a Community society in Mumbai, the mysterious stories are connected to each other in some or the other way.

‘3 Storeys’ is directed by debutante director Arjun Mukerjee, who has had a history of AD filmmaking.

Starring an ensemble cast of Renuka Shahane, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Sharman Joshi, Masumeh and debutants Ankit Rathi and Aisha Ahmed, 3 Storeys makes for an interesting watch.

The film is set in a middle-class community setting of Mumbai and closely looks at a few intricately intertwined lives making you wonder about people’s ‘real’ faces.

The project is helmed by debutante director Arjun Mukerjee, and produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. ‘3 Storeys’, presented by Excel Entertainment & B4U Motion Pictures, is an Open Air Films production which releases on the 9th of March 2018.