Director Anil Sharma says he finds it difficult to balance his film

Director Anil Sharma, who is busy making “Genius”, says it is tough to make a film which caters to the “two kinds of audiences” that go to the movies. “There are always two kind of audiences,” Sharma tweeted, noting that one lot goes to judge films and the other to enjoy them.

“The second kind spends money and wants full entertainment. The second kind of audience is also maximum in India. It’s difficult to balance a film to cater to both, but those who can are truly genius.” he added.

“Genius” marks the “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha” director’s son Utkarsh’s debut in Bollywood. The director is also introducing a girl named Ishita with the movie.