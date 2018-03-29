Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Instagram account hacked
Mumbai: Film director Ali Abbas Zafar says his Instagram account has been hacked and also informed that he was not on Snapchat. “Hack alert, someone hacked my Instagram account, sorting it out also I am not on Snapchat, so if someone uses Snapchat under my name is the hacker. Have a good day,” Zafar tweeted.
Hack alert , someone hacked my Instagram account , sorting it out also I am not on Snapchat , so if someone uses Snapchat under my name is the hacker. Have a good day .
— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 29, 2018
On the work front, Zafar is busy with superstar Salman Khan starrer “Bharat”, which is slated to release on Eid 2019.
The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film “Ode to My Father”, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.
It showcased events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government’s decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the 1960s and the Vietnam War.
JUST ARRIVED
- NASA astronauts to take a spacewalk on Thursday
- RJD supremo Lalu Prasad will be reaching Delhi for treatment at AIIMS
- Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Instagram account hacked
- Countdown for GSAT-6A satellite launch progressing normally
- Ball-tampering row:Tearful Aussie coach Darren Lehmann vows cultural overhaul
EDITOR’S PICK
Ball tampering row: Cheats not welcome in any sport
The Australian cricket is unlikely to recover from the blow to its public image and to the morale of its…
Karnataka assembly elections: A tough contest between Congress and BJP in Karnataka
With the notification of the poll schedule in Karnataka, the much-awaited contest between the Congress and the BJP is set…
Holistic approach needed on Child Sexual Abuse
Child Sexual Abuse is a “silent-violent epidemic” as described by the American Medical Association that requires our urgent and unwavering…
Lessons India can learn from Thailand
India began talking about Make in India since 2014. And it has been talking about India becoming the hub of…
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Water crisis looming over India, but can it become an election issue?
William Blake saw a ‘world in a grain of sand’. In the summer of 2018, we will see the world…