Mumbai: Film director Ali Abbas Zafar says his Instagram account has been hacked and also informed that he was not on Snapchat. “Hack alert, someone hacked my Instagram account, sorting it out also I am not on Snapchat, so if someone uses Snapchat under my name is the hacker. Have a good day,” Zafar tweeted.

Hack alert , someone hacked my Instagram account , sorting it out also I am not on Snapchat , so if someone uses Snapchat under my name is the hacker. Have a good day . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 29, 2018



On the work front, Zafar is busy with superstar Salman Khan starrer “Bharat”, which is slated to release on Eid 2019.

The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film “Ode to My Father”, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.

It showcased events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government’s decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the 1960s and the Vietnam War.