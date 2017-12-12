Director Abhishek Kapoor shoots a difficult scene for Kedarnath

Caught in the frame is director Abhishek Kapoor amidst shooting a difficult scene for his upcoming next Kedarnath.

The film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan is currently being shot in Mumbai. Director Abhishek Kapoor has commenced calling the shots for the second schedule for his upcoming love story.

It was earlier learned that Abhishek Kapoor will be shooting pivotal parts of the film during the Mumbai schedule. A set is erected in the city to meet the director’s vision.

A huge set has been erected in Mumbai’s film city to replicate the holy city including the holy temple.

Seen in this picture is Abhishek Kapoor shooting for a difficult sequence for the film. The behind the scenes image was posted by Co-producer Pragya Kapoor on her Instagram. She wrote, “On the battlefield…All guns blazing 🎥 😎”

The National Award winning director is known to be extremely critical of his vision and leaves no stone unturned to capture a perfect frame.

The film has been grabbing eyeballs lately for being the upcoming project of director Abhishek Kapoor in addition to the leading pair of the film.

Abhishek Kapoor recently wrapped the first shooting schedule of the film in Uttarakhand and is underway the second schedule of Kedarnath.

2018 release Kedarnath is Abhishek Kapoor’s home production, with the filmmaker having co-written, co-producing and directing the film.