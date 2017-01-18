Dipika Kakar to tie-the-knot this year

The New Year always brings hopes and positivity to all of us, and actress Dipika Kakar is no exception. The 30-year-old actor who shot to fame with Sasural Simar Ka is ready to say goodbye to the long series while she shoots for her last episode. The beautiful actress hopes to marry her boyfriend and former Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim this year.

The couple have ben dating for two years now, after Dipika parted ways with her husband Raunak Mehta in 2015. Speaking to FPJ, Dipika says, “Honestly speaking, I’m expecting a lot from this year but on a personal level. Shohaib and I have been seeing each other for quite some time and I hope to get married by the end of this year.

I have been so busy with the show that I haven’t been able to make time for my loved ones. So I want to spend quality time with our families and make beautiful memories this year.”

Here’s wishing her blissful year ahead!