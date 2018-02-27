Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim wedding reception: Bharti Singh, Harsh, Sanaya Irani at Shoaika’s big day; pics

Mumbai: Sasural Simar Ka’s on-screen couple is now a real couple. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got hitched in a grand ceremony in the presence of Shoaib and Dipika’s families. They had a simple wedding in Shoaib’s home town. The wedding rituals of haldi, mehndi, sangeet and then nikah were beautiful. The newly-wed couple hosted a grand reception for their industry friends on February 26 in Mumbai. In the reception, Bharti Singh with husband Harsh and Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani were present.

Dipika and Shoaib looked royal in a combination of red and golden attire for their reception. Deepika looked gorgeous as she wore a golden full sleeves gown with a golden veil while Shoaib wore a red and gold sherwani with a golden shawl.

The wedding happened in Muslim tradition as the couple had a Nikaah after the changing the name from Dipika to Faiza at Shoaib’s hometown in Maudaha. Earlier, the wedding took place in grand Bollywood style, where Dipika and Shoaib were seen dancing on Bollywood songs like, ‘Chal pyaar Karegi’ and ‘bole chudiyaan, bole kangana’ among others at their mehndi and sangeet ceremony.

Shoaib was dating Dipika from a long time. The actor proposed her on the sets of Nach Baliye this season. He went down on his knees and asked her, ‘Will you marry me’. And without wasting time, she said ‘Yes’.

