This bahu says bye to her sasural

Dipika Kakar from Sasural Simar ka has quit the show and plans to concentrate more on her personal life now.

TV actress Dipika Kakar, who has quit TV show Sasural Simar Ka, says she never got bored of playing the lead character Simar. The pretty actress now plans to take a break and enjoy herself. We caught up with her to talk about the show and more.

You’ve been working on this show for more than six years. How do you feel leaving it?

It’s really difficult for me to leave this show and I really don’t talk want to talk in details about it. The only reason I’m leaving the show is because I need the time for myself now. So I’m keeping myself strong. I’m really looking forward.

Are you planning to take a break from the show?

I am definitely taking a break after the show because I need time for myself. I definitely plan to go a vacation and we will see what happens after that (laughs).

Also Read : Dipika Kakar to tie-the-knot this year

So, have you signed any new shows?

No, I don’t even want to think about a new show. I just want to relax.

What’s the current track of the show?

My son in the show is getting married and we are currently shooting for it. There is going to be high end drama during the wedding. So that’s the major thing happening on the show right now.

What are you going to cherish the most about this show?

I often hear the lead actors say that they are bored of playing the same character. But in my case, I’ve always been thankful that I got to play different shades in one character. I play a romantic role, done stunts, even played a negative side. So it has been really challenging for me. So I’m quite sure that I will get a lot of work in future because I play various characters and shades. I played a lot of variety on the show so I can’t say that I got bored of Simar. The show never bored me too. It’s an exceptional character so I’m really thankful.