Dipika Kakar celebrates Eid with husband Shoiab Ibrahim gets trolled; she shut her haters with this reply

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are newly wed couple of TV industry, their wedding was low key event and very few friends were invited. But Dipika had to face heavy criticism for marrying a Muslim boy and for converting her religion. And now as she was preparing for her first Eid with hubby, she posted a video and a picture with Shoaib on her Instagram account and captioned it, “My world is filled with happiness because its graced with your love Thank you for being the reason of this glow on my face Thank you for making me Mrs Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim #Eidmubarak #shoaikakieid.”

After these two posts Dipika was trolled and all her haters started targeting Dipika for converting her religion.

But all these things doesn’t bother the actress at all, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Dipika said, “Why do I owe an explanation to you for my personal decision? Why do you expect that I will live my life on your terms and conditions? How are you even related to me? Just because I’m an actor and you get to know about my personal life doesn’t give you the right to abuse me or slam me whenever you feel like. Shame on you.”

“Where were these so-called concerned people when I was going through a rough patch in my life? So, how the hell they’ve got a right to ruin my image by giving bad abuses or even abusing Shoaib. I pity them that they have so much spare time to write such long hate messages for us”, she concluded.