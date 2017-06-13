Dilip Kumar’s grand niece Sayesha is a dancing sensation. This viral video proves it

Mumbai: The grand niece of legendary Dilip Kumar, actor Sayesha Saigal, is seen shaking her legs on the song ‘Shape of You’ in a video that is going viral on the internet.

She captioned it, “When you get up and dance on a song you love!#shapeofyou #dancing #favourite #song #edsheeran #love #home#random #impromtu#yayy#fitness #summer#DamnDamn #watchitnow#youtube.”

A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

Sayesha is the daughter of actor Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu. She debuted in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shivaay’. It is known as Sayesha is very good at dancing, and does Kathak. While promoting a her upcoming film ‘Shivaay’, on the Kapil Sharma Show, she showed off her dancing skills, which wowed many.

Now, she is breaking the internet with the Ed Sheeran song ‘Shape of You’. On the work front, Sayesha will be seen in THE south film ‘Vanamagan’ starring Jayam Ravi and Sayyeshaa, directed by AL Vijay. She released the promo of ‘Damn Damn’ song on the internet and everyone is surprised after watching her energetic dance moves. She has truly impressed viewers with her sensational dancing skills.