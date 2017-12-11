Dilip Kumar treated for pneumonia on eve of 95th birthday

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who will turn 95 on Monday, has been treated for the “mild pneumonia” he was suffering from and is much better now, said a family friend. Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of Dilip Kumar, took to the actor’s official Twitter account, and wrote: “Dilip Saab is much better and has been treated for pneumonia. Allah ka shukr hai (Thank God).”

In a following post, Farooqui also shared a photograph of the ailing actor, who looks frail. “He smiled when I told him millions pray for him every day,” Farooqui wrote. Earlier this year, in August, the legendary actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here due to dehydration and urinary tract infection but later his health condition improved and he was taken back to his residence.

According to a source close to the family, Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu has been by his side constantly, providing him the love, care and concern he needs. Dilip Kumar appeared in some of the iconic films of Indian cinema like “Kohinoor”, “Mughal-e-Azam”, “Shakti”, “Naya Daur” and “Ram Aur Shyam”.