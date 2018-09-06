Dilip Kumar health update: Bollywood thespian diagnosed with mild pneumonia
Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Lilavati hospital here due to chest infection, has been diagnosed with mild pneumonia, his wife Saira Banu said Thursday. The 95-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on Wednesday.
“He is doing better now. The medical reports are saying a small patch of pneumonia is there. God willing, he will be out of it soon. But he is doing fine,” Saira Banu told PTI.
Dilip Kumar’s nephew Faisal Farooqui first shared the news about the actor’s ill health on his official Twitter account.
“Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers,” he had written.
Known as the ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’, Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as “Andaz”, ‘Aan’, ‘Madhumati’, ‘Devdas’ and ‘Mughal-e-Azam’.