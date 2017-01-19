‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ about mutual trust, respect: Siddharth Shukla

Mumbai: Actor Siddharth Shukla says his upcoming TV show “Dil Se Dil Tak” is all about love and mutual respect.

“The show’s narrative speaks about the mutual trust and respect that captures a heart, entwining two souls together forever,” Sidharth said in a statment.

The actor will be seen portraying the role of Parth, a family-oriented man who is willing to go to any extent to bring a smile on his wife’s face, and happiness to his family.

“It is this trait of his personality that makes him truly endearing. He only seeks the happiness of his beloved ones,” said the actor, who became popular with “Balika Vadhu”.

The show’s story traces the lives of much-in-love married couple, Parth and Shorvori Bhanushali and their disparities with their family who opposes their inter-cultural marriage. However, fate has something else planned for them as their lives get intertwined with Teni making way for unforeseen obstacles challenging their destinies.

“Dil Se Dil Tak” will be replacing the tenth season of the controversial reality TV show “Bigg Boss” on Colors channel from January 30. It also features actress Rashmi Desai and Jasmin Bhasin in pivotal roles.

Talking about her character, Rashmi said: “Happiness often sneaks in a door you did not even know existed, making the greatest things also the most unexpected. Deeply in love, Shorvori also acknowledges that her marriage to Parth has damaged his relationship with his family, and she really wants to repair it.”