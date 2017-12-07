‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ making video: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif goofing around is a fun watch
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is in headlines since the news of it’s making. The posters, trailer, songs, all have been loved by the fans. Recently, the makers released it’s romantic track ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ and the former couple haven’t looked so hot and in love with each other onscreen ever. The song shows the maturity of Tiger and Zoya’s relationship which has come a long way since ‘Ek Tha Tiger’. Recently, the making of the ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ was released and we have fallen in love with it once again.
In the making, the cast and crew reveals of the true magic and charm of shooting for this wonderful song. The video delves into the behind the scenes magic, masti and dedication that goes into creating such a song. But the best part about the video is when you see Salman and his onscreen lady love Katrina goofing around. There is a moment in the song, when choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant is trying to get Salman do a step right. They are shooting this at the museum where the actor just breaks into moon-walking side-ways and then back-wards, a la Michael Jackson, with his eyes stuck on Katrina, perhaps to gauge her reaction.
This making is a must see, especially for those who are excited to know as to how had Salman pulled off that beautiful portrait of Katrina. In the video he can be seen throwing paints in different directions to make the portrait. It’s a known fact that Salman loves to paint and we can say this is his best work so far.
See the video here: