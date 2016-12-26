Dil Deke Dekho fame Muskaan Mihani celebrate Christmas with daughter Mannat!

On Christmas parents are called himself Santa Claus for their children. They dressed up like a Santa Claus and gives lot of gift and surprises to their children on Christmas.

TV actress Mushkaan Mihani celebrated Christmas with a bundle of joy with daughter Mannat, who is only 18 month old.

Muskan look beautiful in one piece red colour dress and her little daughter look very pretty in Santa Claus dress.

While celebrating Christmas with daughter Muskaan said, “My daughter Mannat is 18 months old. This Christmas, I plan to take her to a Christmas place and introduce her to Santa Claus in person! I want her to have the whole Christmas experience, complete with a Christmas tree, gifts and smiling kids all around.”

Whether Mannat understand all this, Muskaan added, “Yes she understands. She has small Santa at home so she keeps playing with her. I’ m keeping Chritsmas tree at home for three days and my daughter is very excited”

And, any special Christmas gift she plans to give the little one? “O, I gift her something every day,” beams the actress. When asked whether she would want Mannat to become an actress, Muskaan says, “I don’t know. Whatever she wants to be she’ll be and let her be, but I want her to finish her studies first. I am an actress myself and if she has inclination towards acting I will support her in that.”

Recently Muskaan seen in Television show ‘Dil Deke Dekho’. She said about charater, “I am having a lot of fun playing cupid on the show. The experience is good and the team is just amazing!”