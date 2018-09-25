Difficult to make good horror film, feels Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar, who has worked in horror films like “Bhoot” and “Kaun”, has said that it is really difficult to a make good, dignified and technically horror film. Urmila was interacting with the media at “Bhoot Hoon Main” song launch from the film “Lupt”.

Makers of “Lupt have recreated the popular “Bhoot Hoon Main” song from the film “Bhoot” which released in 2003. Sharing her memories related to the song, Urmila said, “‘Bhoot Hoon Main’ is an amazing song and it’s awesome that it has been recreated simply because after ‘Bhoot’, there were lots of horror movies that followed but none of them could live up to the benchmark that was set by ‘Bhoot’ in the horror film genre.”

Adding, she further said, “When ‘Bhoot Hoon Main’ released, it was as kickass as it sounds today. When I got to know that the team of ‘Lupt’ has recreated the song, I watched the promo of their film and I really liked it. I think it is very difficult to make a good, dignified, technically sound horror film. I think they have beautifully recreated the song as it gives the gist of the film and I am looking forward to watch it.”