Diet Secret: Mohammad Nazim to Vahbiz Dorabajee reveals their healthy food

Who says health food needs to be bland and boring? These TV actors tell us about their favourite health dishes which are both nutritious as well as delicious.

Mohammad Nazim: Eating healthy is a big part of being an actor. Chicken and eggs are the two things which are healthy as well as tasty. They can be cooked in different ways, and most of the times these dishes don’t even taste like health food. I also eat oats, nuts and khajur regularly. These are also quite rich in nutrition, plus they taste great.

Ankit Bathla: I have a sweet tooth and I don’t want to be binging on any unhealthy sweets, so I started making protein laddoos at home. These are lovely to taste and they are a rich source of protein, good carbs and energy too. In fact, a lot of my friends have had these as well and they love it too. These are easy to make and you can always carry them with you when you are travelling. They make for a nice no-mess snack.

Gauri Pradhan: I love oats cooked in skimmed milk with a little honey. I also add some dry fruits to the mix. I am addicted to it. I can eat it any time of the day, though usually I have it for breakfast. It is so easy to make as well.

Sneha Wagh: When we think of salads, we usually associate this with boring lettuces, tomatoes and cucumbers. But there are a lot of other things which can make a salad interesting. My personal favourite is a nice crunchy chicken and egg salad. Not only is it yummy, it is also a complete meal and keeps me full for a couple of hours.

Mrunal Jain: I think health food is the best kind of food to eat. Who says it has to be bland and boring. Nowadays, there are so many new recipes that one can try. My personal favourite is paneer slightly tossed in olive oil. It gives it a nice flavour and I love it.

Vahbiz Dorabajee: I think eating vegetables is necessary now days. Vegetables are a rich source of fibre and they are very good for weight loss. I like to eat stir fried vegetables made in a spoon of olive oil. These are yummy, plus they are very filling. They are enough for a complete meal. Bhindi and mushrooms are two of my favourite vegetables.

Rohit Purohit: Moong Sprouts is my favourite health food dish. I love to eat them on a daily basis. I cook the sprouts for two minutes with little spices thrown in. It makes for a healthy and tasty snack. Moong is very rick in fibre and protein and is easy to digest too.

Laksh: Brown rice and chicken made in virgin olive oil is what I eat mostly in lunch. It’s nutritious and yummy. I recommend it strongly.