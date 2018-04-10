Did you know: Shriya Pilgaonkar gets a role in SPN & Anubhav Sinha Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai

Sony Pictures Networks Productions (SPN Productions), the film production arm of Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd (SPN), announces its upcoming film, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai written and directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film is a satirical ride into the circus of coalition politics. The biggest highlight is the cast of highly acclaimed actors coming together in one film for the first time. The cast includes Saurabh Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Pavan Malhotra, Divya Dutta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Richa Chadha, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Cyrus Broacha, Prateik Babbar and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Commenting on her next film the pretty actress said, “Yes, We’ve begun filming in Lucknow. It’s an outstanding script written by Anubhav Sir and I am super excited to work with these powerhouse performers who have been on my wish list of actors to work with.

It’s a dream team for sure.” Sneha Rajani, Deputy President & Head, Sony Pictures Networks Productions said, “Anubhav Sinha has created such wonderful characters for this film. Who would have thought of seeing such great actors being part of one film?

This speaks volumes about the script that has managed to attract such great talent. I am certain that the madness of the script and the fantastic cast will leave a long-lasting impression in the minds of our viewers.” Anubhav Sinha, Director and Writer said, “This story is very close to my heart and when I started writing this story, I finished it in one go.

I narrated this story to SPNP and I am glad Sneha Rajani and her team instantly fell in love with the subject. I think the casting has been a great asset for this film as it’s impossible to imagine all these supremely talented actors coming together in one frame.”