Did you know Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite vegetarian dish is ‘Aloo Gobi’?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan travelled by August Kranti Rajdhani Express on Monday to promote his upcoming films ‘Raees’.

For King Khan, Indian Railways prepares a special menu in Rajdhani express. In special dishes there were a lot of vegetarian and non- vegetarian dishes made for King Khan. Shah Rukh Khan likes Aaloo Gobi in vegetarian food and ‘Chicken tandoori’ in non vegetarian food.

The another ‘raaz’ (secret) of Shah Rukh Khan we got to know on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that he is scared of swings, he said, “In Devdas, me and Aishwarya were sitting on a swing and the swing goes very high. That time I felt very scared. I just hold Aishwarya’s hands and sat there smiling.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s promotional train journey from Mumbai to Delhi for his film ‘Raees’ took a controversial turn, when a person died and two policemen were injured at Vododara station in Gujarat. A huge mob was present at Vododara station to get a glimpse of the King Khan