Did you know Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt did photoshoot way before they came into industry? Read here

As we all know that reports are doing rounds about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s alleged relationship. Ever since they appeared together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception party, the gossip columns are getting filled with their news and gossips. But do you know Ranbir and Alia knew each other for a long time and also did a photo shoot together when she was just 11 years old?

When Ranbir was assisting Bhansali, Alia who was just 11-years-old did a photo shoot with him. Alia reveals it was a shy moment for her. She told India Today, “I was just 11 years old. He (Ranbir) was assisting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy because I was asked to place my head on his shoulder. And I just could not do it. It was a really shy moment for me. But I think Ranbir has been a very great supporter of my career. He had even called me after watching Highway. But I have to say that I have always been a Ranbir loyalist since Saawariya and it has never changed.”

Well, this is quite an interesting story. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra is set to release in August 2019.