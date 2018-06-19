Did you know? Man scolded by Anushka Sharma for littering was a 90s child actor who worked with Shah Rukh Khan

‘Zero’ actress Anushka Sharma is making headlines for the last two days ever since hubby Virat Kohli posted a video of her scolding a person for littering the streets. The video garnered many reactions on social media, while some thought it was a publicity stunt and slammed for her rude behaviour. Amid all this one must be wondering who is the man, Anushka Sharma burst out on.

Well, Arhhan Singh is not a new face to any of us but we won’t remember him as well. He was seen in few 90s movies and shared screen-space with big Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Shahid Kapoor. Arhhan acted with Shah Rukh as a child artist in ‘English Babu Desi Mem’. He also shared screen-space with Madhuri in ‘Raja’ and Shahid in ‘Paatshaala’. According to reports, he was also seen famous 90s show ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ where he played the role of Shekhar Suman’s son.

Meanwhile, after the video of Anushka scolding him for littering went viral, Arhhan shared a video and note slamming ‘Virushka’. In the video, he accepted what he did was wrong, but he even said that “a little etiquette and politeness” from Anushka would not have made her “a lesser star.”