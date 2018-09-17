Free Press Journal
Did Tiger Shroff officially confirm his relationship with 'Baaghi 2' actress Disha Patani? Find out here

Did Tiger Shroff officially confirm his relationship with ‘Baaghi 2’ actress Disha Patani? Find out here

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 17, 2018 11:59 am
There have always been reports stating that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are allegedly dating each other, but none of them commented on these reports and have been smartly dodging the questions. However, now Tiger just gave a hint of being in a relationship with Disha.

Recently, during an interaction with media, “We can be friends also na? There is more. We are very good friends. She is just… she is very inspiring and hardworking. She doesn’t take the good looks and talent to her head. Even after her success, she hasn’t changed.”

Well, it seems like Tiger and Disha are sharing more than friend’s relationship with each other. Meanwhile, Tiger and Disha’s chemistry stole the show at the box office in Baaghi 2. Their passionate on-screen romance was loved by the audiences. Hence, viewers are also wanting them to see again on the big screen.


On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in Student of The Year 2 opposite Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. He is right now busy shooting with Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor for an untitled action drama, directed by Siddharth Malhotra.

