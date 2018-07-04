Did this Punjabi actress cancel date with cricketer KL Rahul? Find out
India’s star batsman, KL Rahul is right now getting much appreciation for his solid performance in the T20 match opposite England where he scored not out 101 runs in 54 balls. But do you KL Rahul is also making news off the ground?
Yes, earlier, KL Rahul’s name was linked with Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal but now there have reports stating that KL Rahul is allegedly dating Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa. That’s not all, they had also planned to go on a date but later they cancelled.
Well, Sonam Bajwa is the one who made KL Rahul her fan. Apparently, he was seen doing online flirting with the actress on Instagram to which Sonam to given her positive replies. In fact, Sonam also shared a post on Instagram to which she captioned, “Date Tonight <3”.
However, she deleted this post later. But KL Rahul’s comment on the post surprised us.
Here’s what KL Rahul replied:
Well, it looks like something might be cooking between them. Another Cricket and Cinema relationship on the cards? Fingers crossed!!!