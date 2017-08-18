Did Simi Garewal take a dig at Karan Johar on Twitter?

Karan Johar has been in controversies for many reasons and he made headlines for nepotism remark. The word fight with Kangna sparked the controversy and social media was flooded with hate comments for Karan and now he is in a new controversy with Simi Garewal and will have to deal with, in the coming days. Karan recently attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and also earned kudos for his achievements from director Mitu Bhowmick.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the fest’s director, had said in a statement: “We are extremely honoured and glad to have Karan (Johar) be part of our festival this year. He is one of the most reputed filmmakers in India and is such a loved personality. We here in Melbourne and people of the city are looking forward for his masterclass which he will be delivering as part of the festival this year.”

After I finished hosting IFFM Awards @karanjohar told Festival Director ‘Next year I want to host the awards’! Another takeover?!🙄

— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 15, 2017

However, it seems from Simi Garewal’s tweet, that KJO wanted more. That’s right, veteran actress and chat show host Simi tweeted, “After I finished hosting IFFM Awards @karanjohar told Festival Director ‘Next year I want to host the awards’! Another takeover?!”