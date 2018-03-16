Did Sidharth Malhotra just confirm his break-up with Alia Bhatt?

Relationship between Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt has intrigued us. The duo was together for almost two years. And now according to reports, the couple has parted ways. Although they never made their relationship official, their frequent movie dates, attending parties together were enough for people to understand. Now, it looks like Sidharth has finally moved on and he has openly declared his relationship status.

Sidharth Malhotra told Hindustan Times, “I am very much single!”. With this, he also ended all speculations on dating ‘A Gentleman’ co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sidharth said, “It’s a mirage, it’s a cheat! There is no such thing as a perfect girl. It’s not how someone is, it’s how they make you feel. That’s more important. That feeling is a sense of positivity and warmth, and you know that there is something real to it.”

To those who don’t know, as per the reports, Sidharth-Alia’s break-up happened because of his alleged closeness with Jacqueline Fernandez while shooting for the film.