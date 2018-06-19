Did Rapper XXXTentacion foreshadow his death?

Washington D.C: Turns out, rapper XXXTentacion may have had an intuition regarding his death. The rapper, who was shot dead on Monday, had released a song last month titled ‘Look at Me’, in which he spoke about his death and foreshadowed his violent demise in an Instagram video. “Worst thing comes to worst, I f**king die a tragic death or some s**t – and I’m not able to see out my dreams – I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive,” adding, “And to at least have a good life.”\ The 20-year-old rapper was shot when he was outside a motorcycle store in Deerfield Beach, Florida, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The Broward County, Florida Sherriff’s Office confirmed the 20-year-old’s death on Monday evening. “The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead . The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion,” said a tweet. Celebrities, including Kanye West and Diplo, reacted to the sudden demise of the 20-year-old rapper

The ‘Gold Digger’ artist took to twitter and said, “Rest in peace. I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing”

The 20-year-old had an extensive legal history with charges of harassment and domestic violence.