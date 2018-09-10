Free Press Journal
Did Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas copy Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez's outfits? Find out

Did Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas copy Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez's outfits? Find out

By Asia News International | Sep 10, 2018 10:39 am
priyanka chopra, nick jonas, priyanka chopra and nick jonas, prick, jennifer lopez, alex rodriguez, jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez, priyanka chopra and nick jonas outfit, Ralph Lauren's 50th birthday partyPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image: Viral Bhayani

New York: Turns out, the outfits that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore to designer Ralph Lauren’s 50th birthday party on the sidelines of the ongoing New York Fashion Week, were possibly inspired by Hollywood couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

While Priyanka turned heads in a bodycon dress, Jonas looked equally fashionable in a white tuxedo along with black trousers and a bowtie. Both their attires were designed by Lauren himself. Interestingly, ‘Get on the floor’ singer Jennifer and her boyfriend Alex wore the same respective outfits for their Vanity Fair magazine cover page last year.

Priyanka posted her picture with Jonas and captioned it, “@ralphlauren 50th Anniversary #RL50 #aboutlastnight #spectacular”


 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@ralphlauren 50th Anniversary #RL50 #aboutlastnight #spectacular

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement last month with a ‘roka’ ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai.

