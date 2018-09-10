Did Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas copy Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez’s outfits? Find out

New York: Turns out, the outfits that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore to designer Ralph Lauren’s 50th birthday party on the sidelines of the ongoing New York Fashion Week, were possibly inspired by Hollywood couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

While Priyanka turned heads in a bodycon dress, Jonas looked equally fashionable in a white tuxedo along with black trousers and a bowtie. Both their attires were designed by Lauren himself. Interestingly, ‘Get on the floor’ singer Jennifer and her boyfriend Alex wore the same respective outfits for their Vanity Fair magazine cover page last year.

Priyanka posted her picture with Jonas and captioned it, “@ralphlauren 50th Anniversary #RL50 #aboutlastnight #spectacular”

Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement last month with a ‘roka’ ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai.