Did Nayanthara confirm her relationship with Vignesh Shivan during award function?

Mumbai: South actress Nayanthara has recently, won an award at a show, which is hosted by media firm in Chennai. While receiving the award for excellence in Entertainment, Nayanthara has given clue about her alleged relationship with Vignesh Shivan. The duo never accepted their relationship in public but they never miss an opportunity to praise each other.

She said while receiving the award, “I thank my mom, dad, brother and ‘fiancé’ for constantly supporting me. This awards show is a lot different from all the film awards shows that I had attended so far. I will go back home even more inspired after seeing all the women achievers around me.”

According to report, Nayanthara and Vignesh started dating on the set of the film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. The film turned out to be a milestone in their career. Recently, the couple took some-time from their busy scheduled and were seen holidaying in the US.