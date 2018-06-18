DID Lil Masters season 4 Winner announced! Jiya Thakur bags the trophy and cash prize; see pics

DID Lil Masters season 4 reached its finale last night and the winner is… (Drum rolls) Hyderabad’s Jiya Thakur! The 8-year-old won this year’s trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs by bagging maximum votes, beating some amazing young talents of this season.

She competed fearlessly against equally brilliant lil’ dancers – Mann Amit, Urva Bhavsar, Taman Gamnu, AP Rockers and made it to the top. The folks of this little one must be on cloud nine with their daughter winning India’s heart.

Ace dancer and filmmaker Prabhudeva was a guest for one of the episodes and was all praises for Jiya. Recalling the first time he saw her on the sets of a Tamil film, Laxmi, he said, “Jiya had stunned me with her dancing skills three years ago when I first saw her performance. I was sure this girl is going to make it big in the dance industry all on her own. I am proud to see her here in the Top 16 category of India’s biggest dance reality shows. With the movie launching soon, I am sure Jiya has a long way to go and her journey has just begun”, according to BollywoodLife.

We wish Jiya much more success, and that this is just the beginning with a road full of fun, laughter and prosperity.