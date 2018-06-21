Did Karan Johar ask Ayan Mukerji to increase love making scenes between Ali Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Brahmastra‘? Read to know

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor love affair news is on the rise by the day, and even Ranbir dropped a bomb when in an interview he said that he feels privileged to be in love. Currently the duo is working together in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra‘. Taking advantage of the hype producer Karan Johar has asked director Ayan Mukerji to increase love making scenes between Alia and Ranbir, according to Bollyood Bubble,

“Karan is very happy with the publicity of the film, that’s happening because of the Alia-Ranbir affair. He’s got a brainwave and has now asked Ayan to increase the lovemaking scenes between Ranbir and Alia’s characters in ‘Brahmastra’. He feels that the audience too will be looking forward eagerly to see the two get intimate on screen,” a source said to online portal.

Alia was recently spotted with Ranbir’s family on lunch.

On the work front Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is coming this month, it is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The trailer of the film gained millions of views on Youtube, while Alia will be featuring in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ opposite Ranveer Singh.