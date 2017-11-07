Did Ittefaq’s non-promotional strategy fail them?

After the success of Judwaa 2, filmmaker Karan Johar decided that his next as a producer Ittefaq will also go down the same road. But, while Judwaa 2 made moolahs at the box office, Ittefaq has failed to make any impact. Ittefaq has made Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr, Sun 6.50 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 18.30 cr. India biz. Whereas Judwaa 2’s box office collection had exceeded more than 150cr.

When Judwaa 2 release Salman Khan‘s cameo people started to dismiss the movie as they thought that if it was a surprise, people who have enjoyed it more. But it seemed to have created more intrigue for the movie. For Ittefaq Karan said that they refused to do a lot of promotions as they didn’t want the ending to be out before. But the thriller did not seem to garner a lot of intrigues.

People have argued that for a film like Judwaa 2 not doing extensive promotion was a clever plan as firstly it was a commercial movie and second it had Varun Dhawan as the lead who has proved his worth as an actor and as a money maker.

When it comes to Ittefaq, both Siddharth and Sonakshi have not made any impact that the box office in their past few outings.