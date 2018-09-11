Did Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma just CONFIRM their relationship?

This is probably the second film of Harshvardhan Rane in Bollywood after Sanam Teri Kasam that released in 2016. Even in Paltan, the actor is said to have replaced Abhishek Bachchan after the latter quit the film to focus on Anurag Kashyap’s unconventional love story Manmarziyaan. Now, that Paltan has been released, it seems that the arrival of the film has fueled up some interesting rumours about the actor and has marked the return of an actress who had disappeared from the Bollywood scene – Kim Sharma, not in films but in someone’s personal life maybe!

Considering how special Paltan has been for Harshvardhan Rane, it was definite that he was more than keen to watch the film. However, during the premiere, what they didn’t expect to see was the guest who was present there! It was Kim Sharma. For the ones, who don’t remember her, the actress played Jugal Hansraj’s love interest in the Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mohabbatein.

Obviously, it was quite surprising to see the two of them come together considering that we have hardly spotted them together before Paltan. In fact, a few days ago, they also made it to reports when they went out together for lunch or as reports call it ‘lunch date’. And now they were yet again snapped at Juhu PVR multiplex wherein they attended the special screening of the actor’s recent release Paltan. We hear that Harshvardhan Rane had planned this for all his ‘good friends’.

Interestingly, during the shoot of Paltan, reports claimed that Harshvardhan Rane and Nidhi Dutta were seeing each other. Nidhi Dutta was not only the producer of the film but also the daughter of the film’s director JP Dutta. Soon the rumours died down and now the buzz about Harsh and Kim are creating waves.

As for Kim, audiences may be aware that Kim Sharma, who has been aloof from Bollywood for a while now, was initially dating cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Later, in 2010, she married businessman Ali Punjani and the two got divorced recently.