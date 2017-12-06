‘Did face a lot of disappointments’, says Tahir Raj Bhasin

Tahir Raj Bhasin tells Nikita Wadhawan, adding he felt insulted in the beginning of his career after facing rejection

Tahir Rai Bhasin started his Bollywood journey with Vivek Oberoi-Mallika Sherawat starrer ‘Kismat Love Paisa Dilli’ in 2012 and made an appearance in ‘Kai Po Che’ before ‘Mardaani’. While many acknowledge their struggling roles, Tahir is quick to dismiss his previous ventures and wants his official debut to be the Rani Mukerji starrer. “I do really count ‘Mardaani’ as my debut, nothing else,” declares Tahir.

Although his first on-screen work was not in a film but as an anchor of a campus show for a news channel in Delhi. “I actually wanted the on-camera experience. Before that I was only doing theatre and in a span of two years we shot around 100 episodes, so everyday doing stuff on camera was a learning experience,” he adds.

Talking about his initial days in the industry, Tahir recalls that he used to be insulted by rejection, but eventually started to learn from them. “I did face a lot of disappointments. For the first one year, I used to be insulted anytime someone said no and wondered why they don’t see my talent. But if you improve from rejections it can work in your favour,” edifies Tahir.

Keeping his anti-hero roles on a back burner for now, Tahir will be essaying a romantic character in a web series ‘Time Out’ directed by Danish Aslam which is an antithesis to his larger-than-life villainous image. But web series was not something that was on his bucket list.

“Three years ago, if someone asked me to be a part of web-series maybe not, but today A-list actors are also entering this space. I wouldn’t have entered the space if Danish was not on board. Our society believes in romance in a very big way where after a lot of conflict there is a happily ever after. In this series we are staring after happy ever after. We have flashbacks and then come back to the present like you have in the Hollywood movies like ‘500 days of Summer’,” Tahir explains.

Talking about what web series he is binge watching, Tahir says, “I am currently watching ‘Mindhunter’ which is a about FBI detectives going behind serial killers. I love ‘Narcos’. I also love watching ‘Bad Man’, which is about Gulshan Grover trying to make it as an actor in today’s world.”

So what type of roles does he want to do in Bollywood? “Everyone dreams to do a film like Dangal that can cater to all generations but as an actor can I wait for that to happen,” exasperates Tahir.