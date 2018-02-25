Did Amitabh Bachchan have a premonition about Sridevi’s death?

New Delhi: The demise of the first female superstar of Bollywood, Sridevi has left Bollywood and her fans in a deep state of shock. Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. She was 54. Members of the film industry took to Twitter to express their grief over her shocking demise and offered condolences to the family.

Minutes before the news of her death broke, her ‘Khuda Gawah’ co-star Amitabh Bachchan posted a tweet saying he was feeling uneasy. His tweet has left the Twitterer wondering if Big B had a premonition about the death of the veteran actress. “Na jaane kyun, ek ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hai (Don’t know why, there’s a weird anxiety),” the 75-year-old tweeted.

T 2625 – न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !!

The ‘Pink’ star and Sridevi featured in ‘Inquilaab’ and have also shared screen space in 1986’s ‘Aakhree Raasta’. One of her earliest films as an adult lead was opposite Tamil superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Sridevi was only 13 when she was cast alongside two of her favourite proteges in K Balachander’s ‘Moondru Mudichu’ (1976).

The superstars, too, took to social media to express their grief. “I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev … you will be missed,” tweeted ‘Thalaivar’. Mourning her death, Haasan said how he is now ‘haunted’ by the melody from their best-known Hindi film together.

“Have witnessed Sridevi’s life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma’s lullaby haunts me now. We’ll miss her,” he posted. Her ‘Chandni’ co-star Rishi Kapoor, tweeted, “Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!” Sridevi is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters, Janhvi, who is filming her debut project ‘Dhadak’ and was not in Dubai with the family, and Khushi.