Diana Penty takes Swag Pack Challenge

Challenging each other on social media for dares or stunts is not new in Bollywood. From Akshay Kumar’s ‘Pad Man’ challenge, to Hrithik Roshan’s dares that he sent out to he his fellow industry wallahs during Krissh 3, our celebrities have done it all. But when cricket enters the Bollywood domain, it adds a different flavour to these challenges. And when Bollywood takes that challenge, internet goes in a tizzy!

Diana Penty recently took the SwagPack Challenge started by being Indian cricket team captain (and Anushka Sharma’s husband) Virat Kohli. The challenge is all about showing one’s dance moves. Virat had previously challenged his fellow teammate and friend Shikhar Dhawan who passed it on to Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Diana took on the challenge from Diljit yesterday and posted a video of her dancing skills in social media. Continuing the Swagpack series, the actress has challenged choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza.