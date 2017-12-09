Dia Mirza turns 36: Stunning ramp walk pictures of Bollywood’s style diva

Miss Asia Pacific and gorgeous Bollywood actress Dia Mirza turns 36 today. She made her debut from the film, “Love Breakups Zindagi”, but she got noticed from the romantic film ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’ along with R Madhavan, who was popularly known as ‘Maddy’. If we talks about her martial life, Dia Mirza got engaged to her long-time business partner Sahil Sangha in April 2014 and got married in a Hindu ceremony on 18 October 2014 at her husband’s sprawling farmhouse in Chattarpur.

After marriage she does not appear much in Bollywood films as she co-owns a production house named ‘Born Free Entertainment’, with her husband Sahil Sangha.

But after a long time, she came in the news when she walked the ramp at IIFI and Lakme Fashion Week. She shows rocked the stage in a Radha avatar for designer Anju Modi’s couture collection, ‘Sunehari Kothi’ and the runway turned into the picture perfect grasslands of Vrindavan. Dressed in a full-sleeved embroidered maroon velvet blouse and multi-coloured lehenga with sheer off-white dupatta, the actress-producer walked to the tunes of flute, sarangi and live singing, which echoed the essence of Lord Krishna’s playful personality. Dia also wore heavy polki jewellery with a maang-tika and bindi and completed her look with a dark red lip colour with minimal make-up.

Also in July, 2017, Dia Mirza arrived at the 18th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Festival at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. She was talk of the town for her adorable look and perfect tantrum on the ramp.

On Dia Mirza 36th birthday; check out her beautiful pictures from the ramp

Dia Mirza walked ramp for Faabiina at LFW Winter Festive 2017

Dia walked the green carpet at IIFA 2017. Her dress was the talk of the town at IIFA. She captioned it; “Nothing compares to the energy, love and spirit of @iifa! Thank you team @iifa @wizcraft_india @virafsarkari #AndreTimmons #SabbasJoseph for making #IIFA2017 truly memorable ❤️ @rockystar100 @rockystarofficial @theiatekchandaney @h.ajoomal”

“Chikankari, Mukaish, Zardozi our handicrafts are exquisite! @faabiianaofficial you truly made this ‘Desert Rose’ an exquisitely feminine and delicate one. Thank you for choosing me as your show stopper! #LFW17

Photo Credit : Batul Kapasi

She walked the ramp for Anju Modi at Indian Couture Week 2017

