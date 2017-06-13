Dhoom 4! Varun Dhawan’s bike ride through Mumbai lanes in his new Judwaa 2 avatar!

Varun Dhawan, who is right now known as the emerging superstar of bollywood, was seen doing a bike ride through Mumbai’s Worli Village. While riding, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor record his video and put it on his instagram account. He captioned, “”Easy rider #judwaa2 #worlivillage”.

Interestingly in the video, Varun revealed another new look from his forthcoming film Judwaa 2 in which he is looking damn hot and naughty. In this video, Varun wore a long locks and headband. In his upcoming film, Varun will be seen playing a double role for the first time in his career. Moreover, the actor has already completed his London schedule.

Varun’s Judwaa 2 is a sequel of 1997’s Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha starrer Judwaa. Judwaa 2 stars Tapasee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez as Varun’s leading ladies whereas; the film is directed by Varun’s dad and director David Dhawan, who is also a director of first part. The film scheduled to be release on September 29, 2017.