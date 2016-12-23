Dharmendra gives up non-vegetarian food while dining with wife Hema

It’s a rare sight when the Deols give insiders of their family. During one such rare occasion EshaDeol decided to reveal a few dining table secrets of the Deol family.

Calling her father, Dharmendra and her mother, HemaMalini’s marriage an inspiration for her own, Esha revealed that her father changed his eating habits on the dining table while eating with HemaMalini. “My parents’ marriage is what inspires my own relationship with Bharat.

Like my mom, I too am a vegetarian, but my husband loves his meat-dishes. While my home has a mix of cuisines during meal-times, it still melts my heart when I see my strong Punjabi dad forgo his favourite non-vegetarian fare for my mom”, says Esha.

On being asked about her absence from Bollywood post her marriage, Esha confessed that she misses acting, and would love to be back in the limelight if an exciting project comes her way.