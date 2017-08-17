Dhanush wants to spread positivity through cinema

From a reluctant actor to a multi-faceted artist, Dhanush has come a long way in his 17-year-old career. Basking in the success of his latest Tamil release “VIP 2”, he says he would like to spread positivity, love and hope through his movies.

You could sense Dhanush really means he wants to send out positivity when he talks about the mixed reactions to “VIP 2”, which was criticised by a section of critics. He views the mixed response from a positive standpoint. “‘Power Paandi’ received rousing response from critics and audiences alike. When I could accept it, I should also have the maturity to accept the mixed reactions for ‘VIP 2’. The critics can be right sometimes and the audiences can also be right on some occasions. We need to learn to accept both,” he said.

Dhanush recalls: “(As a 16-year-old) I was forced into acting by my father. I was not qualified to be an actor and my heart was into so many other things. I never expected I could come this far. It does surprise me.”

He made his acting debut in 2002 Tamil film “Thulluvatho Ilamai”, directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. His second film, “Kadhal Kondein”, which released a year later, was helmed by his brother Selvaraghavan.

“I was like raw iron. My father and my brother moulded me and I still don’t know what they identified in me which I couldn’t figure out myself. People who identify their calling are lucky. In my case, I consider myself blessed because my calling identified me,” Dhanush said.

Dhanush has since evolved not just as an actor but has successfully donned multiple hats as a writer, singer and director as well. Coming from a family of writers and directors, he says it was natural he took a liking to writing. Dhanush’s passion for writing eventually paved the way for him to direct “Power Paandi”, which released earlier this year and did wonders at the box office.

With a bevy of Tamil projects such as “Enai Noki Paayum Thota”, “Maari 2” and “Vada Chennai” in his kitty, Dhanush is looking forward to his Bollywood reunion with Anand L. Rai next year.