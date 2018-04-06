Dhan Dhana Dhan promo: Will Sunil Grover’s new show live up to the hype?

It’s time to rejoice all Sunil Grover fans, as the comedian is back with his new show ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’. The show will see the return of ‘Bigg Boss 11’ winner Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar, Suresh Menon and Suyyash Rai playing multiple characters. From the last few days, we were seeing pictures from the shoot and now finally the promo of the show is released. Going by it, the show will be interesting to watch. The show will be telecast on Colors from Sunday 11 pm.

In the promo, Shilpa gives few cricketing tips to Sunil who is getting ready for a panel discussion with prominent players such as Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag and others but doesn’t seem to have any knowledge about the game. And, after seeing the video, we can say that Sunil’s character will be as hilarious and funny as his previous roles.

Talking about the show, it will be a combination of cricket and comedy where the comedians will play commentators and discuss the IPL matches. The audience can also see the match on Jio TV app during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.