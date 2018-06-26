Dhadak Video: Find out why Ishaan Khatter calls Janhvi Kapoor ‘ungli’

It has been a while since the trailer launch of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer ‘Dhadak’ and the excitement has just started to sink in. Being inspired by the Marathi blockbuster ‘Sairat’, Dhadak is the debut film of both late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan.

A new video has been doing rounds over social media where Ishaan and Janhvi speak about what they liked and disliked about each other. The fact that Janhvi touches everything constantly annoys Ishaan so much that he calls her ‘ungli’ (fingers). On the other hand Janhvi was adamant to not compliment Ishaan so when asked about his performance, she says it was okay.

The young diva also explains that Ishaan ‘shatters her brain with unreal singing.” A scene in Dhadak has Ishaan singing, ‘Kaise bataye kyun tujhko chahe’ in English.

Director Shashank Khaitaan also says how initially it was like he opened up a crèche for kids where parents would come, drop their kids off and leave. He said, “I was trying to take care of two kids and trying to understand what language they speak in.”

Dhadak will hit the screens on July 20.