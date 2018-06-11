Dhadak trailer launch Live Updates! Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter arrive together
Karan Johar is set to introduce another fresh pair with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan‘s directorial, Dhadak. It is an adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat which broke records in Marathi film industry.
The trailer has been launched on Monday, June 11. This movie marks the debut of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and will be the first full-fledged Hindi movie for Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter arrived together for the trailer launch.
Dhadak will hit the screens on 20 July, 2018.
#DHADAKTRAILER LAUNCH LIVE UPDATES: #IshaanKhatter and #JanhviKapoor arrive together #Dhadak @DharmaMovies @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ https://t.co/UIGQZI3Ibj
— Bollywood Hungama (@Bollyhungama) June 11, 2018
.@SachinJigarLive and lyricist #AmitabhBhattacharya alongside @karanjohar at the trailer launch of #Dhadak@DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ #DhadakTrailer pic.twitter.com/NgwTdEHD2j
— Bollywood Hungama (@Bollyhungama) June 11, 2018
CHECK OUT: @AnilKapoor, @HarshKapoor_, @karanjohar POSE at trailer launch of #Dhadak @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ #DhadakTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZAEgppmPmZ
— Bollywood Hungama (@Bollyhungama) June 11, 2018
SPOTTED: @karanjohar at the trailer launch of #Dhadak @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ #DhadakTrailer pic.twitter.com/y0UG54dkxx
— Bollywood Hungama (@Bollyhungama) June 11, 2018
#DhadakTrailer live updates: @karanjohar, #SanjayKapoor, #MaheepKapoor, #ShanayaKapoor and #JahaanKapoor arrive for the trailer launch! #Dhadak @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @apoorvamehta18 #JanhviKapoor #IshaanKhatter pic.twitter.com/JCzjIMUiy7
— Bollywood Hungama (@Bollyhungama) June 11, 2018