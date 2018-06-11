Dhadak trailer launch Live Updates! Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter arrive together

Karan Johar is set to introduce another fresh pair with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan‘s directorial, Dhadak. It is an adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat which broke records in Marathi film industry.

The trailer has been launched on Monday, June 11. This movie marks the debut of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and will be the first full-fledged Hindi movie for Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter arrived together for the trailer launch.

Dhadak will hit the screens on 20 July, 2018.