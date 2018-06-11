Dhadak Trailer: Hindi version of famous song Zingaat will be launched with film’s trailer

Karan Johar is set to unveil the Hindi version of the most celebrated dance number of 2016, Zingaat. Dhadak is the Hindi adaptation of one of the most successful Marathi films, Sairat, which was directed by Nagraj Manjule. Teaser of Zingaat’s Hindi version will be released today with the launch of the film’s trailer.

Choreographed by Farah Khan for the film’s protagonists, played by Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, the song has been rehashed by Ajay-Atul, who had composed the original. A source says, “The track is both off-beat and commercial at the same time. When Karan Johar saw the video, he instantly knew that he wanted to show it at the trailer launch, because it encapsulates the flavour of the movie. Janhvi and Ishaan look smashing in it. They have danced well, too.”

While the press will be the first to witness the duo’s crackling chemistry at the launch, it will be made available to cinephiles in a couple of days, the source adds. The film’s spokesperson confirmed the news.