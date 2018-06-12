Dhadak Trailer: Bollywood hails new stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood film fraternity has praised the trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer ‘Dhadak’, one of the most-anticipated films of 2018. From Alia Bhatt to Preity Zinta to Anil Kapoor, celebs took to Twitter to hail the lead actors and the team of ‘Dhadak.’

Here’s what they posted:

Alia Bhatt: Make way for these two sparkling ACTORS #Jahnvi & #Ishaan are pure magic in the dhadak trailer!!! And my dear friend @ShashankKhaitan you are just the best.. I am soo excited for this one. And if I may say so.. Super proud if you #DhadakTrailer

Preity Zinta: Wow ! #Dhadak looks awesome @karanjohar?? It has so many emotions rolled into one ! All the best to #Janvi #Ishaan #Shashank& everyone involved in it’s making. I have a sneaky feeling it’s going to break all out hearts. #lovestory #innocence #firstlove @apoorvamehta18

Varun Dhawan: Here it is @ShashankKhaitan #Dhadak. This film is gonna be amazing and #jhanvi and #Ishaan totally light up the screeen. So proud of your journey Shashi this is your best film. @karanjohar makes films from the heart and #Dhadak shows that. http://bit.ly/Dhadaktrailer @apoorvamehta18

Anil Kapoor: The new stars of Bollywood have arrived!! Looking at Janhvi & Ishaan in this trailer, you’d never guess that they’re new at it! I can’t wait to see their story unfold! #DhadakTrailer