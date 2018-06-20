Dhadak title track: Soulful music and Ishaan, Janhvi’s innocent romance will make your heart go Dhadak

The much-awaited title track of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Dhadak’ is finally out. The title track is soulful enough to make your heart dhadak again. The tune is impressive enough and is based on Ishaan and Janhvi’s chemistry and innocent love. The song also features some intense romantic moments between the couple.

Watch the song here:

The song is composed by Ajay-Atul, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the song is sung by Ajay and Shreya Ghoshal. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Dhadak’ is a Hindi adaptation of Marathi hit movie ‘Sairat’. The story revolves around Ishaan as Madhur and Janhvi as Patri, who explore their love story in a casteist society. Unlike the original Marathi film ‘Sairat’, ‘Dhadak’ is set in Rajasthan. ‘Dhadak’ is all set to release on July 20.