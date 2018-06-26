Dhadak: The Hindi version of famous ‘Zingaat’ song will be releasing tomorrow

When Sairaat was released, one thing stuck to our mind was the famous Zingaat song, everyone used to sing and groove to the beats of this song.

And when we saw a glimpse of this song in the trailer of the upcoming Sairaat remake, we were anxiously waiting for the song to be released, people took to social media by storm, commenting about Dhadak’s trailer and how badly they wanted to see the Hindi version of Zingaat.

The AJAY ATUL BLOCKBUSTER SONG from #Sairaat now in Hindi ! Penned by the hugely talented Amitabh Bhattacharya will be out tomorrow! Clear all dance floors for #zingaat from #dhadak #Janhvi #Ishaan @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/rTVHx913v2

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 26, 2018

Looks like Karan Johar has listened to our prayers because the new song of Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar will be releasing tomorrow.

Ajay and Atul who sang the previous version will also give their voice to the Hindi version of Zingaat, the song is written by the talented Amitabh Bhattacharya.