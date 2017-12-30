‘Dhadak’ stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khaatar spotted together at Shahid Kapoor’s residence for dinner in Mumbai

Mumbai: Debutant Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar spotted together at Shahid Kapoor’s residence for dinner with Ishaan’s mother Neelima on Friday in Mumbai.

Shahid and wife Mira Kapoor hosted a dinner for the Ishaan and Janhvi and spent some time with them.

A post shared by milind shelte (@milind_shelte) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:00pm PST



Ishaan and Janhvi both will feature in romantic film Dhadak, which is remake of Marathi blockbuster film Sairat. Star relationship with co star are very common in bollywood. Just a few days ago, Ishaan and Jhanvi had a movie night, where they watched Ishaan’s ‘Beyond The Clouds’ together and than he hosted a private dinner.

And now again the duo were spotted together and they both attract a lot of press attention, the buzz around them will eventually help the upcoming film Dhadak.

A post shared by Jhanvi Kapoor (@jhanvikapoor) on Dec 22, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 6, 2018.