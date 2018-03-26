Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor shoot near iconic Victoria Memorial in Kolkata
Mumbai: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor were recently shooting for their upcoming film ‘Dhadak’ in Kolkata. Janhvi and Ishaan were spotted in the busy streets of the city of joy and shooting near iconic Victoria Memorial. Director Shashank Khaitan has took to social media and shared a behind the scenes photos of Janhvi having a candid with his co star.
He wrote: “In Victoria Memorial … #dhadak #janhvikapoor #IshaanKhatter #Ankit #shridhar … #kolkattadiaries @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_”
— Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) March 26, 2018
Dhadak is a remake of Marathi Blockbuster film ‘Sairat’, which was released in 2016. Director Shashank Khaitan earlier told to Pinkvilla, “Dhadak is a title, a word and quite relatable. We are really excited about the film. was always very excited to go to two new fresh faces and see how it works. Janhvi and Ishaan get a sense of innocence to the table and that’s what we will capitalize on.”
A few days back, Janhvi and Ishaan shot a song, the ‘Zingaat’ remake choreographed by Farah Khan. While talking about Janhvi, Farah said to PTI, “Janhvi is absolutely lovely and she is a very good dancer. She picks up really fast and to compare her to her mother is the most unfair thing I think because Sri by her age was already a veteran and this is Janhvi’s first film.”