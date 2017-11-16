‘Dhadak’ star Jhanvi Kapoor’s Instagram pictures prove she is a star in the making

All of 20, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jhanvi is a designer’s dream come true. With those striking features and her svelte figure, the youngster is one of the most sought-after star kids. Ever since the news of Jhanvi Kapoor making a Bollywood debut broke out, the audience has been patiently waiting to know about the project that would be her first Bollywood film. And yesterday Karan Johar announced the launch of beautiful girl with the upcoming movie ‘Dhadak’. The movie is a Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster ‘Sairat’.

Meanwhile, looking at the poster we were a little surprised that the young soon-to-be star chose to debut with a de-glam look and a very sensitive subject. On November 15, Karan Johar made a big announcement and introduced two new star kids, Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar (Shahid Kapoor’s brother) in his next home production.

Jhanvi has become a style icon even before her Bollywood debut. Jhanvi posted some pictures on her Instagram account. She is constantly making heads turn with her fashion choices at various Bollywood events. Janhvi Kapoor has been successful in keeping her debut film’s details under wraps, which means she already has a knack of how to deal with rumours and paparazzi. She has turned heads with her Manish Malhotra attires at so many parties. And we can surely say she is a fashionista. Hence, she is the best of both the worlds already.

Here are some more pictures from her Instagram account.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

🌴 gonna miss home A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 5, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

👀 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on May 8, 2016 at 3:50am PDT

🐬🐳 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Mar 11, 2016 at 1:39pm PST

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Apr 27, 2014 at 12:35am PDT

We cannot wait to see if she’s got the same talent of acting as her mother and for that we would have to wait until July 6, 2018.