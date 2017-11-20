‘Dhadak’ star Ishaan Khatter’s father defends charges against ‘Baap Of Nepotism’ Karan Johar

Bollywood’s ace director and producer Karan Johar has always been considered as the ‘Baap of Nepotism’ i.e ‘flag bearer of nepotism’. However, when KJo released a poster of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming Sairat’s Hindi remake, Dhadak, everyone started countering him for bringing only star kids into Bollywood.

But on this allegations, Ishaan’s father Rajesh Khattar has recently been vocal and defended KJo in an interview with DNA. He said, “It’s not as if Karan was compelled to take Ishaan! He is going by the subject and what he wants to project. The story is about youngsters in the 18-21-year-old age bracket and he wanted actors with no image, which is why he chose them (Janhvi and Ishaan).”

He further said, “Social media is great to reach out if you have something to convey or share, but unfortunately, has become an open defecation ground for trolls, where people want to dump their sh*t on anyone they fancy.”

While talking about nepotism, he gave an example of Rajkummar Rao, who has tasted success without any film background.

He further added, “What was nepotism applicable in Shahid’s case? His parents – Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azim – were not huge stars. He made his way up. Today, they are targetting Ishaan for being Shahid’s brother.”

Well, Ishaan and Janhvi starrer Dhadak is currently in the process of making in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and it is all set to release on July 6, 2018.